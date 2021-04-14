Dr. Yana Etkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yana Etkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Yana Etkin, MD
Dr. Yana Etkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etkin's Office Locations
- 1 1999 Marcus Ave Ste 106B, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 233-3701
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Etkin is not just an amazing surgeon. She is kind, caring and sensitive to your needs. Dr. Etkin saved my life, I am eternally grateful t her and her gift of being a top surgeon
About Dr. Yana Etkin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952698847
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
