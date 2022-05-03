Dr. Yanina Barbalat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbalat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanina Barbalat, MD
Overview of Dr. Yanina Barbalat, MD
Dr. Yanina Barbalat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woburn, MA.
Dr. Barbalat's Office Locations
Mystic Valley Urological Associates800 W Cummings Park Ste 6550, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 979-0661
Needham Urology Associates145 Rosemary St Ste C1, Needham, MA 02494 Directions (781) 433-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great visit with Dr. Barbalat. She is thoughtful, explains everything very well, and very skilled.
About Dr. Yanina Barbalat, MD
- Urology
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbalat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbalat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbalat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbalat has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbalat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbalat speaks Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbalat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbalat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbalat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbalat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.