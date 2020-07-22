See All Podiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM

Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Bermudez works at Dr YANIRA M BERMUDEZ, DPM, PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bermudez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Yanira M Bermudez, DPM, PA
    31 Tamiami Canal Rd, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 642-1298
  2. 2
    Delray Beach Podiatrist - Dr. Yanira M. Bermudez
    5353 Atlantic Ave Ste 401, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 284-8323
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bermudez?

    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr. Bermudez is amazing!! My sister started going to her, because we got new insurance, so our old doctor was not on our plan. I cannot say enough about her. I have had ingrown toenails my entire life, I've been dealing with. I used to go to another podiatrist, but they were too rough. Dr. Bermudez is so gentle. Both permanent ingrown toenail surgeries I had with her, I was not pain at all. I did not even feel it actually. I used to dread going to a podiatrist. I highly recommend her!
    Ali Kazinetz — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bermudez to family and friends

    Dr. Bermudez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bermudez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM.

    About Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437122900
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bermudez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bermudez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermudez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermudez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermudez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermudez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.