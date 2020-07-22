Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM
Dr. Yanira Bermudez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr Yanira M Bermudez, DPM, PA31 Tamiami Canal Rd, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 642-1298
Delray Beach Podiatrist - Dr. Yanira M. Bermudez5353 Atlantic Ave Ste 401, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 284-8323Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bermudez is amazing!! My sister started going to her, because we got new insurance, so our old doctor was not on our plan. I cannot say enough about her. I have had ingrown toenails my entire life, I've been dealing with. I used to go to another podiatrist, but they were too rough. Dr. Bermudez is so gentle. Both permanent ingrown toenail surgeries I had with her, I was not pain at all. I did not even feel it actually. I used to dread going to a podiatrist. I highly recommend her!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Florida International University
Dr. Bermudez speaks Spanish.
