Overview

Dr. Yaohui Xu, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Xu works at University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.