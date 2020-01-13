Dr. Perbtani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaseen Perbtani, MD
Overview of Dr. Yaseen Perbtani, MD
Dr. Yaseen Perbtani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Perbtani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perbtani's Office Locations
-
1
Newberry Road6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-8902Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perbtani?
Smart, Caring and compassionate
About Dr. Yaseen Perbtani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851738892
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perbtani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perbtani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perbtani works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perbtani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perbtani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perbtani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perbtani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.