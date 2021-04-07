Dr. Yaser Bassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaser Bassel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yaser Bassel, MD
Dr. Yaser Bassel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Bassel's Office Locations
West Florida Urology35095 US Highway 19 N Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 380-4794Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Urology Specialists of West Florida12780 Race Track Rd Ste 125, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 608-4669Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
professional. great bed side manner. his assistant Brianne was also very helpful.
About Dr. Yaser Bassel, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1376740415
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassel has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassel speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.