Dr. Yasmeen Bilimoria, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yasmeen Bilimoria, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Bilimoria works at GLEN ALLERGY AND ASTHMA in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Allergy and Asthma (dba)
    2550 Compass Rd Ste K, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 832-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning
Patch Testing
Treatment frequency



Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 08, 2021
    Dr. Bilimoria is great! My kids & I have seen her over the years for food allergies and asthma. I highly recommend her.
    Michelle R — Mar 08, 2021
    About Dr. Yasmeen Bilimoria, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1780636662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasmeen Bilimoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilimoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bilimoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bilimoria works at GLEN ALLERGY AND ASTHMA in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bilimoria’s profile.

    Dr. Bilimoria has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilimoria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilimoria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilimoria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilimoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilimoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

