Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yasmine Assadipour, MD
Dr. Yasmine Assadipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Assadipour's Office Locations
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 306, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 359-8640Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Assadipour is an amazing surgeon and doctor. Excellent bedside manners, thoughtful, caring, thorough examination, and very knowledgeable about her field. I’d recommend her to anyone in a heartbeat!
About Dr. Yasmine Assadipour, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1932426095
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- General Surgery
