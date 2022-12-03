Overview

Dr. Yaw Appiagyei-Dankah, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana.



Dr. Appiagyei-Dankah works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.