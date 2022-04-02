See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pompton Plains, NJ
Dr. Yazan Vwich, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (4)
Overview

Dr. Yazan Vwich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    637 State Rt 23 Ste 100, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 246-3200
  2. 2
    1500 Alps Rd Ste 2, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 246-3200
  3. 3
    179 Cahill Cross Rd Ste 314, West Milford, NJ 07480 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 246-3200
  4. 4
    Heart & Vascular Associates of Northern Jersey P.A.
    22-18 Broadway Ste 201, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 475-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Osteoporosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Had my appointment with Dr. Vwich, it was a very nice visit. Dr. Vwich was very patient, professional, and friendly. Recommended Dr. Vwich.
    About Dr. Yazan Vwich, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528444536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vwich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vwich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vwich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vwich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vwich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

