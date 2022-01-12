Overview of Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD

Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Odia works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.