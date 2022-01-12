Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD
Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
EXCELLENT AND VERY PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
About Dr. Yazmin Odia, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891827465
Education & Certifications
- Clinical and Research Neuro-oncology, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md.|NIH Nat Cancer Inst
- Neurology, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
Dr. Odia has seen patients for Brain Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Odia speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Odia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odia.
