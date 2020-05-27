Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD
Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora's Office Locations
Phoenician Neurological & Pain Institute2226 W Northern Ave Ste C212, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (480) 776-2982
Phoenix Neurological Institute, Inc1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 125, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 776-2982
- 3 2160 S 1st Ave Ste 2700, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-2662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Neurologist Specialist Dr. Yeeshu Arora is a professional Neurologist. I have seizures, severe fibromyalgia among other health issues. He has been working with me for over 5 year's and helping me with these painful disease's. He does not rush me in the appointments. He listen's to my concern's and he is very up to date and the technology that is out there. If I never went to him I can promise that I would not be doing as well as I am right now. He is very honest and that is what we all need nowaday's is a honest Dr. I can only Thank him over and over again in my appointment's. I recommend Dr. Arora who need help.
About Dr. Yeeshu Arora, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1902038698
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Westchester Medical Center
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.