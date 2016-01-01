See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Overview of Dr. Yen Ooi, MD

Dr. Yen Ooi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Ooi works at Yen Hoong Ooi, MD, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ooi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Happiness Pediatrics
    762 59th St Ste 7, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 338-6688

    About Dr. Yen Ooi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Malay and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659671808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

