Dr. Yen Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yen Wang, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - Boston MA.
Metropolis Dermatology - Brentwood11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 900, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 243-7668
Metropolis Dermatology - Downtown LA888 S Figueroa St Ste 1050, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 319-3339Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Dr. Wang exemplifies a thorough and knowledable dermatologist. From my medical visit experience with him, not only does he identify skin cancers he is also a dermatopathologist! That alone had me sold. His extensive knowledge of the skin is also evident in the vast array of laser treatments he offers. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a doctor to entrust all of your skin issues with.
About Dr. Yen Wang, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English, Mandarin
- 1013206945
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- UCLA
- UCLA Olive View Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School - Boston MA
- Washington University, St Louis
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
