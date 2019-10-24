See All Dermatopathologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Yen Wang, MD

Dermatopathology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yen Wang, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - Boston MA.

Dr. Wang works at James Y Wang MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metropolis Dermatology - Brentwood
    11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 900, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 243-7668
    Metropolis Dermatology - Downtown LA
    888 S Figueroa St Ste 1050, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 319-3339
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
PICO Genesis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
truSculpt™ System Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yen Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013206945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Olive View Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School - Boston MA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yen Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

