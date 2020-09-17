Dr. Yezaz Ghouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yezaz Ghouri, MD
Overview of Dr. Yezaz Ghouri, MD
Dr. Yezaz Ghouri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
Dr. Ghouri works at
Dr. Ghouri's Office Locations
Digestive Health Clinic101 S Fairview Rd, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 884-7600
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 884-7600Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been my doctor for 3 years. He’s been caring and thorough in explaining and testing to make sure things are ok. Answers questions any time
About Dr. Yezaz Ghouri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043566235
Education & Certifications
- BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghouri has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.