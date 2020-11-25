Dr. Yi-Hao Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi-Hao Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yi-Hao Yu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
-
1
The Personalized Medicine Group of Connecticut2015 W Main St Ste 100, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 863-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
One of the best doctors I ever had in my life. I can’t talk enough about his patience and “bedside manner “, which are greatly lacking with most other physicians. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Yi-Hao Yu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306914957
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.