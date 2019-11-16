Dr. Yixin Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yixin Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yixin Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Mid Ohio Neurological Services Inc.7811 Flint Rd Ste C, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 870-3669
Encompass Therapy165 N Murray Hill Rd, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 870-3669
Clear Image Mrict4995 Bradenton Ave Ste 100, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 870-3669
Neurologic Specialists5109 W Broad St Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 870-3669
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is an awesome Dr. Only problems as far as I can see are 2, his employer limits him on meds he can write for regarding pain. and 2 NOT HANDICAPPED accessible. it is very hard to get in his office alone with a walker. otherwise, I would refer him to anyone, listens well, and seems to care. Even tho he could not help me, except he did clear me for surgery.
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1376606756
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Tension Headache, and more.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.