Overview of Dr. Yixin Lin, MD

Dr. Yixin Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Lin works at Mid Ohio Neurological Services Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.