Overview of Dr. Yong Wen, MD

Dr. Yong Wen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Wen works at Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.