Dr. Yongsun Ra-Hurka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Ra-Hurka works at Loyola University Medical Center OBG in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL, La Grange Park, IL and La Grange, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.