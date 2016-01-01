Overview of Dr. Yongzeng Ding, MD

Dr. Yongzeng Ding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Ding works at Ding Medical Office in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.