Dr. Yosef Gindzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gindzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yosef Gindzin, MD
Overview of Dr. Yosef Gindzin, MD
Dr. Yosef Gindzin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Gindzin works at
Dr. Gindzin's Office Locations
-
1
Walker3300 WALKER VW NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Directions (616) 949-2600
-
2
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 949-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Grand Valley Health Plan
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- IBA
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SelectCare
- Spectera
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gindzin?
I have been Dr. Gindzin's patient for over a decade. Every time I visit him, he makes it a point to completely answer my questions and concerns. I never feel rushed when in consultation with him. Dr. Gindzin advised I undergo cataract surgery and he has been diligent in providing World-Class Care in a personalized and empathetic way. I hope he is back in the office. I haven't seen him for almost 2 years now.
About Dr. Yosef Gindzin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477557973
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gindzin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gindzin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gindzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gindzin works at
Dr. Gindzin has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gindzin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindzin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindzin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.