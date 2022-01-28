Overview of Dr. Yosef Gindzin, MD

Dr. Yosef Gindzin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Gindzin works at Grand Rapids Ophthalmology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.