Dr. Young Oh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at 1st Advantage Dental in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Greenwich, CT, New Rochelle, NY and Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.