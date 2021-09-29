Overview

Dr. Yousef Darrat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Al Fateh University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Darrat works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.