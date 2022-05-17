Overview

Dr. Youssef Beshai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Beshai works at Good Samaritan Medical Clinic in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.