Dr. Yu Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Yu Lee, MD
Dr. Yu Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Plano Healthcare For Women5940 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 781-0456
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm really surprised about all the negative reviews. I started seeing Dr. Lee after moving to Frisco three years ago. She took the time to go over all of my major concerns, gave me options that ranged from conservative to surgery for my medical condition and took detailed notes. At each appointment she answers all of my questions in detail and is very thorough. She always calls or sends a message through the portal personally to give me test results. Her two nurses are phenomenal. The one who takes my vitals is sweet and the one who performs my sonograms goes above and beyond to make me feel comfortable during more than uncomfortable procedures. The front desk staff are the most off-putting. They lack empathy and can be rude at times, but they get the job done. Overall I would recommend Dr. Yu Lee and her nurses to female looking for an OBGYN.
About Dr. Yu Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1891086211
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Johns Hopkins University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
