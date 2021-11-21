Overview of Dr. Yu Yao, MD

Dr. Yu Yao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Yao works at YU YAO MD in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.