Super Profile

Dr. Yu Yu, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yu Yu, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Yu works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Short Stature
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Precocious Puberty
Thyroiditis
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    About Dr. Yu Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1245281278
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yu Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

