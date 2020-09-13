Overview of Dr. Yuanbin Chen, MD

Dr. Yuanbin Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Cancer & Hemtlgy Ctrs Wstrn MI in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.