Offers telehealth
Dr. Yuanbin Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Cancer & Hemtlgy Ctrs Wstrn MI145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
- 2 6425 Harvey St Ste 3100, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 737-3469
- 3 250 Cherry St SE Ste 2200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care provider went through a great deal of trouble (& some Divine intervention) to get Dr. Chen to treat my stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (metastasized to the lymph nodes, bones & brain), because her years of experience with him convinced her that he's the best. His prescription of low dose radiation to the head shrank the 9 brain tumors to almost half size (so they don't cause symptoms anymore) & "targetted treatment" (pills) killed the rest of the cancer in my body. The turnaround in my health is nothing short of amazing! When the test came back saying I had the right mutation for the targetted treatment, Dr. Chen was SO excited! He has my best interest at heart. When one medication sapped my energy, he switched me to a similar one for the sake of better quality of life. He's open to my reintroduction of herbs & supplements. His team of nurses has been most helpful in explaining things & making suggestions, especially through the patient portal.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Chinese
- 1467627653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
