Overview

Dr. Yuhong Gong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from Wuhan Medical College and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Gong works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.