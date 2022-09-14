Overview of Dr. Yuka Yamaguchi, MD

Dr. Yuka Yamaguchi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Yamaguchi works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.