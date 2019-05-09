Dr. Yung Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yung Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Yung Han, MD
Dr. Yung Han, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Anaheim Global Medical Center and Chapman Global Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Han Orthopaedics - The Shoulder Institute505 S Virgil Ave Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 805-5822Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Chapman Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Back in February, I broke my wrist in a snowboarding accident. The next day I went straight to Dr. Han at Han Orthopaedics and I’m so glad I did. Today marks my final 3 month appointment and everything’s back to normal. You wouldn’t even know I broke anything. He was able to fit me into surgery right away and I had absolutely no post-operative complications. Dr. Han and his staff are very attentive and are always looking out for their patients. What’s even cooler is their Physical Therapy office is right in Dr. Han’s office so it’s very convenient. I was in a physical therapy session one day and I had a question and Dr. Han popped in to answer. Debbie, the physical therapist, and Justin, the physical therapy assistant are amazing providers! I highly recommend Han Orthopaedics for any orthopedic problems. Dr. Han knows many specialists as well that he can refer you to like the hand specialist Dr. Lee who works in the same building. You won’t go wrong with Dr. Han!
About Dr. Yung Han, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1619218559
Education & Certifications
- Hopital L'Archet 2, Nice, France (Pascale Boileau) Shoulder Surgery
- McGill University
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
