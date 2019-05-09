Overview of Dr. Yung Han, MD

Dr. Yung Han, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Anaheim Global Medical Center and Chapman Global Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at Han Orthopaedics - The Shoulder Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.