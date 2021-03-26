Overview

Dr. Yuri Kim, DO is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kim works at Clarity Dermatology and Cosmetic Center- Dr. Yuri Kim in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.