Overview

Dr. Yuriy Andrusyshyn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from I. Ya. Horbachevsky Ternopil State Medical University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Andrusyshyn works at Winchester Physician Associates Inc in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.