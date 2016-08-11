Overview

Dr. Yuriy Tsirlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Tsirlin works at Maimonides Division of Geriatric Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.