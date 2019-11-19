See All Psychiatrists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Yves Eveillard, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yves Eveillard, MD

Dr. Yves Eveillard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Dr. Eveillard works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eveillard's Office Locations

    Yves S. Eveillard,MD
    7777 Davie Road Ext Ste 304B, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 848-4929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2019
    dr eveillard is very caring and extremely intelligent. great listener.
    theresa — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Yves Eveillard, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629211560
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inst/Columbia U
    Residency
    • Wmhi
    Internship
    • U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Yves Eveillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eveillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eveillard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eveillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eveillard works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eveillard’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Eveillard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eveillard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eveillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eveillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

