Dr. Kaunismaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvette Kaunismaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yvette Kaunismaki, MD
Dr. Yvette Kaunismaki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.
Dr. Kaunismaki works at
Dr. Kaunismaki's Office Locations
-
1
Memor Health10405 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 827-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaunismaki (Dr. K) came recommended by my teenage daughter's therapist. Although the office area is Spartan; the cordiality of the staff and the psychiatric session was very satisfactory. Dr. K made us all feel very comfortable and was able to get my daughter to open up and discuss some issues. Dr. K is perfectly suited, in my mind, with her calm demeanor and cool presence to help people of all ages and I will employ her in the future if need be. Thank you.
About Dr. Yvette Kaunismaki, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750595252
Education & Certifications
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
