Overview of Dr. Yvette Kaunismaki, MD

Dr. Yvette Kaunismaki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.



Dr. Kaunismaki works at Memor Health, Reno,NV in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.