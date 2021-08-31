Overview

Dr. Zachary Baumgardner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baumgardner works at Ralston Family Physicians in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.