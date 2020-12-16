Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Labette Health.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology4330 Wornall Rd Ste 40, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Labette Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Great Doctor
About Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215033840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Drury University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.