Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Labette Health.

Dr. Jacobs works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology
    4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 531-0930
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology
    4330 Wornall Rd Ste 40, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 531-0930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Labette Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Allergic Rhinitis

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215033840
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Drury University
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

