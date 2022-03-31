Dr. Zachary Merriam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Merriam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Merriam, DO
Dr. Zachary Merriam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merriam's Office Locations
- 1 401A S Van Brunt St Ste 405, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4346
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merriam?
I saw Dr. Merriam several times during the course of my pregnancy. He was very patient and answered all my questions. During labor I ran into unexpected issues and he patiently explained the options, situation and his recommendations all while being attune to my preferences. He stayed on the unit monitoring me and my baby, I felt very much that we were in good hands. Ultimately I feel like he saved my baby’s life. He is an excellent doctor and the other doctors in his practice are as well.
About Dr. Zachary Merriam, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1740476563
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merriam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merriam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merriam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merriam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merriam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.