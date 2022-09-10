Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO
Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Pearce's Office Locations
Michigan Oculofacial Specialists19176 Hall Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-3400
Millenium Medical Group32255 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 649-1644
Michigan Oculofacial Specialists2125 Butterfield Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 649-1644
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pearce is very professional, kind, & caring. I had an upper eyelid surgery last month, he explained & answered all my questions , staff at his clinic were so friendly ... Results of the surgery was AMAZING " no pain " i am so pleased & very happy , very natural looking , he did such a beautiful job i love it , i can't thank him enough ... I highly recommend him ... He is the BEST !!
About Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eye Plastic and Facial Cosmetic Surgery
- Michigan State University
- Metro Health Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
