Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO

Ophthalmology
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO

Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Pearce works at Michigan Oculofacial Specialists in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Entropion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Pearce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Oculofacial Specialists
    19176 Hall Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 286-3400
  2. 2
    Millenium Medical Group
    32255 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 649-1644
  3. 3
    Michigan Oculofacial Specialists
    2125 Butterfield Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 649-1644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Eyelid Surgery

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821226697
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eye Plastic and Facial Cosmetic Surgery
    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Internship
    • Metro Health Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Entropion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

