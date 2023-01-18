See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (48)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD

Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Tempel works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tempel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield Clinic Inc.
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mayfield - Green Township
    6130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Tempel is very easy to talk to. Takes the time to explain things and listen to your concerns.
    Diana Eichelbrenner — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316243264
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tempel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tempel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tempel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tempel works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tempel’s profile.

    Dr. Tempel has seen patients for Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tempel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Tempel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tempel.

