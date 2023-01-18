Overview of Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD

Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Tempel works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.