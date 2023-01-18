Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tempel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD
Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Tempel works at
Dr. Tempel's Office Locations
-
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mayfield - Green Township6130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tempel?
Dr. Tempel is very easy to talk to. Takes the time to explain things and listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Zachary Tempel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1316243264
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tempel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tempel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tempel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tempel works at
Dr. Tempel has seen patients for Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tempel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Tempel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tempel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tempel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tempel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.