Overview of Dr. Zafar Mahmood, MD

Dr. Zafar Mahmood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Mahmood works at Tri County Mental Health Svs in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.