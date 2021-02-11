Dr. Zafar Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zafar Mahmood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Tri County Mental Health Svs3100 NE 83rd St Ste 1001, Kansas City, MO 64119 Directions (816) 468-0400
Samuel O Fadare MD PC6230 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 505-3311
Truman Medical Center-lakewood7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 Directions (816) 404-3880Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mahmood has been my child’s doctor for the past 8 years. He has provided excellent care and has shown compassion and understanding. We are very grateful for him.
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahmood speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
