Dr. Zafar Quader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zafar Quader, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Quader works at
Locations
Siu Physicians & Surgeons315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University751 N Rutledge St Ste 1100, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Zafar Quader, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1124013636
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
