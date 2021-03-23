Dr. Zaffar Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zaffar Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6407Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insight Physicians7101 Jahnke Rd # 550A, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5148Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
To be as frank as possible, Dr. Ali saved my life. I was in the darkest place imaginable, I couldn't function. ECT brought me back to the world, to my friends, and my family. I don't know where I would be now without the care that Dr. Ali provided for me.
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992893978
Education & Certifications
- KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
