Overview of Dr. Zaffar Ali, MD

Dr. Zaffar Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at Insight Physicians PC in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.