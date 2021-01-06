Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD
Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
-
1
Danbury Hosp Breast Surgery Ctr20 Germantown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7040
-
2
Breast Surgery WCMG - Southbury22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 103, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 739-7040
-
3
Women's Breast Center - Fairfield County Surgical32 Strawberry Hill Ct # 8, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Dr. Ching sat with my wife and I for 2 hrs explained ever aspect of breast cancer treatment. She proceeded to tell the difference what was aggresive cancer what wasn’t. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, Chinese and French
- 1841299708
Education & Certifications
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- The Pennsylvania State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- The Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks American Sign Language, Chinese and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.