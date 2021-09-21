Dr. Zeena Dorai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeena Dorai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zeena Dorai, MD
Dr. Zeena Dorai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Dorai works at
Dr. Dorai's Office Locations
Greater Chesapeake Orthopedics Associates LLC3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-2247
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledge and expertise is evident Her calming demeanor is also a major positive asset.
About Dr. Zeena Dorai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- University Of Texas Sw Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorai.
