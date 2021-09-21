Overview of Dr. Zeena Dorai, MD

Dr. Zeena Dorai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Dorai works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.