Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD

Hematology
2.7 (13)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD

Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. El Amil works at Mercy Health in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. El Amil's Office Locations

    St Elizabeth Health Center
    1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 746-7211
    Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
    667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 841-4177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Pancytopenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Pancytopenia

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Pancytopenia
Acute Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Sickle Cell Disease
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Maternal Anemia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Thalassemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Jul 09, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Amil on referral from my PCP concerning some slight abnormal bloodwork. She was very kind and knowledgeable. She took her time in going over everything and asking were there any questions and then discussing her course of action. I appreciate the way everything was handled.
    Joyce Warren — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD

    • Hematology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467693895
    Education & Certifications

    • Roger Williams Medical Center
    • Roger Williams Medical Center
    • Roger Williams Medical Center
    • LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. El Amil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El Amil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El Amil has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Amil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. El Amil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Amil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Amil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Amil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

