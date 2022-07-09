Overview of Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD

Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. El Amil works at Mercy Health in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.