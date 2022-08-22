Dr. Zenko Hrynkiw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrynkiw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenko Hrynkiw, MD
Overview of Dr. Zenko Hrynkiw, MD
Dr. Zenko Hrynkiw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrynkiw's Office Locations
- 1 3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 630, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-3566
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hrynkiw performed a spinal fusion on my spine to correct damage from Spinal Stenosis. My prognosis is excellent and I would recommend him to anyone looking for a experienced, talented and honest Neurosurgeon. His Staff is incredible and Grandview Hospital Staff - from Anesthesiology, Surgical Nursing, testing, recovery and the Nursing Staff were professional and caring. Thank you all for taking such good care of me in my time of need.
About Dr. Zenko Hrynkiw, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hrynkiw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrynkiw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrynkiw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hrynkiw has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hrynkiw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrynkiw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrynkiw.
