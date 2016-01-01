Dr. Zenon Duda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenon Duda, DPM
Overview of Dr. Zenon Duda, DPM
Dr. Zenon Duda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Cape Foot Clinic145 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste B, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-1080
Southeast Hospital1701 Lacey St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 334-1080
Saint Francis Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-1080Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Zenon Duda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Duda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duda has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Duda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.