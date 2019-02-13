Overview of Dr. Zeshaun Khawaja, MD

Dr. Zeshaun Khawaja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Khawaja works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.